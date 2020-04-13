Bowling Green Police Department warn of Stranger Dangers

The Bowling Green Police department posted to their Facebook page on Monday, making the public aware of two similar suspicious events.

In the post the department says two different neighborhoods reported to police about two different men trying to talk to kids in their yards. Police say they've identified both men and talked to them and while no laws were broken they don't want to give them the chance.

"You know what looks normal in your neighborhood and when something isn't that way then it's not normal then you pay closer attention than you're already paying. And obviously if someone stops immediately go outside, ask are you lost do you need directions?" said Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department. "Just let them know we're paying attention at this house. Treat it as though someone is trying to break into your garage. You just want to try to stop those things like a light coming on in the night that would run someone off. You coming outside just to ask someone what you're doing there, this is your child you're protecting." said Ward.

Officer ward says this type of situation can happen anywhere while the kids are playing outside and even when you can't see them, thanks to the internet, so parents should also be closely monitoring their child's online presence as well.

"I always encourage people to pay very close attention and get on those devices they are yours, you're paying for them, you own the account." said Ward. "Get on there look around and see, and don't let there be anything that you can't get into. Know all your children's passwords. Don't let them have an account on their phone or electronic device that you don't have the password to."

Ward says, they created the post as an educational reminder and if you ever see something that seems suspicious, give them a call.