Bowling Green Post Office holds Passport Fair for families preparing for travel season

It is the time that people are making traveling plans and enjoying summer before it's over.

The Bowling Green Post Office hosted a Passport Fair Saturday to help those busy families gearing up for vacation.

The fair served all customers on a first come first served basis and also offered passport photo services.

Customers had the option of applying for a passport book or passport card.

The State Department recommends allowing six to eight weeks for processing, but for an additional fee they will expedite the application within three weeks.

The Bowling Green Post Office is open Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

