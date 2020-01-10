Bowling Green Purples defeat Greenwood Gators

Updated: Fri 11:07 PM, Jan 10, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Bowling Green Purples defeat the Greenwood Gators in a close Friday night game.

The Purples took an almost 20-point lead, but the Gators made a huge comeback. Greenwood got it down to a 3-point game in the 4th quarter.

Purples win 71-63.

 
