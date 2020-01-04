Bowling Green Purples standout Vito Tisdale commits to UK

The Kentucky Wildcats land another 4 star recruit in Vito Tisdale of Bowling Green. Tisdale made his decision in the 4th quarter of the prestigious All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

According to 247 Sports Tisdale is ranked a 4-star recruit and the third overall prospect in the state of Kentucky.

UK now has commitments from five of the states top eight players, with Tisdale being the highest rated.

Vito chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.