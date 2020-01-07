Bowling Green Purples sweep Boys' and Girls' double header over Barren County

Both Bowling Green's Girls' and Boys' teams were able to get wins over the Barren County Trojans.

In the Girls' matchup, the Lady Purples were lead by an all-around performance by the team. Five players finished in double figures in their 61-40 win over the Barren County Lady Trojans.

Aiyana Gurle, Keyozdon Jones, Meadow Tisdale, Janiya Bailey, and LynKaylah James all finished with a team-high ten points.

The Lady Purples advance to 11-5 on the season, while Barren County falls to 11-4 on the year.

On the boys' side of things, the Bowling Green Purples got a come from behind win over the Barren County Trojans 47-44.

The Purples extend their win streak to 8 games and improve their record to 11-3 on the year, Barren County falls to 7-6.