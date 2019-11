The Bowling Green Purples will host a special Thanksgiving Day practice at El Donaldson Field at 5pm. This is before they hit the road to take on Covington Catholic in a chance to go to the 5-A State Championship game.

The Purples are looking to reach the 5-A state title game for the first time since 2016.

While Covington Catholic is looking to get back the state championship game after losing to South Warren last season.