Bowling Green Resident To Serve As Grand Marshal At Kentucky Speedway

For the third time in the last four years, a Bowling Green resident will get to serve the special honor as Grand Marshal at a NASCAR race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

Two-star Major General Jerry D. Humble will be the Grand Marshal for NASCAR's Alsco 300 Infinity race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Friday, July 12.

Humble is a Bowling Green resident and WKU alum who recently moved to Warren County from Logan County.

Major General Humble has been instrumental in his role as a board member in upgrading the Logan County Airport.

Brigadier Dan Cherry was a Grand Marshal for the NASCAR race at Kentucky Speedway race in 2016. Longtime Bowling Green resident and former WBKO anchor Larry Bailey served as Grand Marshal of last year's NASCAR race in Sparta.