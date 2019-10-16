Bowling Green Rotary Club donates shoes to local schools

When the Bowling Green Rotary first started the project to give new shoes and socks to the kids who need them most. They started only visiting one elementary school and now they are up to three.

Wednesday, the Rotary Club visited Warren Elementary to give away 100 pairs of shoes and 200 pairs of socks. Each child gets one new pair of shoes and two different pairs of socks.

According to a club member most of the children have never received a brand new pair of shoes before.

"They're all brand new shoes, they are not any seconds or anything else. We buy them straight out from shoe carnival, they sell them to us at a good price. That's where the money comes from," said Bob Kleier, project chairman.

"And then Auburn Hosiery down at Auburn the ladyhere Mrs. Richardson she gives us two pairs of socks for every kid. We do this at three schools so we give away 300 pairs of shoes,"added Kleier

They also give away 600 pairs of socks. The Rotary club will be giving away shoes again this Friday at Lost River Elementary School and the club is looking to add Jennings Creek Elementary to their list next year.