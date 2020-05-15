Bowling Green Rotary Club preparing neighborhood for Memorial Day

To prepare for Memorial Day, the Bowling Green Rotary Club went down Fairway Street, installing underground sleeves for flag poles.

"We're installing the underground sleeves that will hold the flag staff. Then come Memorial Day, the flags will be raised and they'll be beautiful all up and down Fairway street," said Dan Cherry, the chair of the Flags for Kids program.

The installation of the sleeves is part of the club's Flags for Kids program. Neighborhood residents pay a fee of $30 a year and the club will install an American Flag for each of the six major flag holidays of the year. Those holidays are Memorial Day, Flag Day, the 4th of July, Patriot Day which falls on September 11, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

"We come around and install the flag, let them fly for that holiday and that weekend," Cherry said. "The we come back, pick the flags up and store them for the next holiday."

Cherry said the home owners don't have to worry about taking care of the flag themselves. The rotary club will install the flag, pick it up, and store it.

The proceeds from the flags go towards local charities that benefit children.

"We're just really excited about not only that, the patriotic statement it makes for our community, but also the money that we're able to raise to benefit children's charities in our community," Cherry said.

The flags will be put out on Friday, May 22 and picked up on Tuesday, May 26. The club will have over 200 flags flying locally in Bowling Green this Memorial Day weekend.

"It just makes you proud of our community and proud of our country," Cherry said. "And to have Old Glory flying in front of your house is pretty cool."

The Bowling Green Rotary Club also has an option for residents that don't live in a defined neighborhood or don't have a home owners association. Those wanting a flag can reach out to the rotary club, and the club with come out and install the underground sleeve and give the home owner a flag to fly when they so choose. The club offers that option for $75.

You can contact the Bowling Green Rotary Club at rotaryflagsforkids@gmail.com.