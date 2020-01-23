Bowling Green Schools employee arrested on charges involving a minor

LaVance Anderson, the Head Baseball Coach for Bowling Green Junior High and an Instructional Assistant at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary was charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Bowling Green Independent Schools have sent letters to parents and guardians of Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary and the Bowling Green Junior High Baseball Team to make them aware of the situation.

Anderson was arrested following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General. According to the Commonwealth Attorney Christopher Cohron, Anderson has been charged with unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities. The charges do not involve students of BGISD.

Anderson was hired in August 2019 and is currently suspended from all district responsibilities, pending the investigation.

Bowling Green Independent Schools and Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.