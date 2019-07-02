Bowling Green USPS to host Passport Fair

A USPS location in Bowling Green is hosting a Passport Fair to help families prepare for the holiday season.

While normally customers must set appointments during normal business hours to obtain a passport, customers can go through the process on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Passport Fair without appointments.

The event will take place Saturday July 6th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 5300 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/requirements/fees.html">Passport prices range from $30 for minors under the age of 16, to $140 for adults seeking both a passport card and book. Additional fees may apply to process photos.

The State Department says processing passport requests can take six to eight weeks, and urges travelers to plan accordingly.

Any applying should bring:

- Completed Passport Application Form DS-11

- U.S. birth certificate or naturalization papers

- Valid driver's license, current U.S. passport, military, state, municipal, or federal identification card

Applicants under the age of 16 must have both parents present, where other minors need only one.

Anyone who can't make it to the Passport Fair can schedule an appointment at this website.