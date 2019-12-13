Bowling Green VA clinic helps veteran families find transitional housing

There is no place like home for the holidays and with help from the Bowling Green VA Clinic, one family now has a place of their own.

Friday morning, officials with the Bowling Green VA Clinic, Kentucky Veteran's Brigade, and their community partners welcomed the Wallace family to their new apartment.

"We get a real Christmas this year for the first time in years," said Juliette Wallace. "It was 1,000 times more than I could have ever dreamt of."

It's part of a new service offered through the Bowling Green VA Clinic. Made possible through donations, the clinic is now helping veterans with families find transitional housing.

The Bowling Green VA Clinic, Veteran’s Brigade, and their community partners are helping veteran families with transitional housing. Today they welcomed a family into this apartment, with a fully stocked kitchen, Christmas presents, and furniture. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/FakZmK5gvl — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 13, 2019

"Every veteran that is placed in one of these apartments has 90 days," said Penny Ritchie, Clinic Operations Director. "Through that 90 day time period, they get to work on how to budget financing, go to, you know, find a job."

Ritchie told 13 News there are many factors that can impact a veteran from finding or keeping housing adding, "It's very difficult sometimes for veterans to hold jobs some of them have PTSD there are other factors that go into that."

The apartment comes with everything the Wallace family of four could need, including a fully stocked kitchen, diapers, soap, shampoo, and furniture. Organizers even provided enough Christmas presents for the whole family.

"It still hasn't hit me yet how generous everyone has been, how amazing this experience has been so far," said Wallace.

This is the third family the VA Clinic has helped find housing.

The Wallace family recently went through a layoff and lost their income. Juliette and her husband have both found new jobs and plan to use the transitional housing to save up enough money for a place of their own.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help," said Wallace. "If you need it, it is out there."

Anyone looking to donate or who needs helping finding veteran housing can contact the Bowling Green VA Clinic at (270) 782-0120.

