Bowling Green Vietnamese community sewing masks, donating PPE

Giving back so much, to the community that they say, made them feel so welcome.

Lane Pham, Project Manager/Home Ownership Counselor of Bowling Green Housing Authority and Nina Doan, Drakes Creek Middle School Math Teacher along with countless others from the Bowling Green Vietnamese community have sewn over 1,200 masks and delivered them to hospitals, schools, and others who need them.

Lane Pham with @BgHousing and Nina Doan with @WarrenCoSchools & countless others from the Bowling Green Vietnamese community have sewn over 1,200 masks and delivered them to hospitals, schools and others who need them. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/s5oHiorNal — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) April 17, 2020

They are apart of a group of other local heroes from the Bowling Green Vietnamese community, but also others from all over the U.S.

"It just shocked us that, to see all the doctors and nurses having to go with only one mask for a day, a whole day. It just really shocked us and we thought what do we need to do to help out," said Pham.

"We have donated to 3 nursing homes here in Bowling Green. Also to the Warren County Public Schools transportation department, to our bus drivers who have been driving everyday to deliver lunches to our students. We're in the process of delivering more masks to the Medical Center right now to all our nurses and healthcare workers and also Bowling Green city schools to all their bus drivers as well," said Doan.

The group says they make assembly lines in order to maintain social distancing, with each person in the mask making process having a specific job.

They also say they clean and sanitize each mask before donation.

This project was supported by not only the Bowling Green Vietnamese Community but also others from all over the United States. They have donated approximately 6,000 gloves and 650 surgical masks to the Medical Center. They plan to continue to donate more gloves this week to local school district food services.