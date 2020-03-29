Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is still open for adoptions and donations

Although some businesses have closed their doors there are some that have been deemed essential like the Bowling Green/ Warren County Humane Society.

While the front door to the adoption center is no longer open to the public, there is now a tent outside where you can make retail purchases, and drop off donations.

If you are looking to adopt an animal, the Humane Society is asking you to go online and fill out the paperwork before coming in.

"You can fill out the application online, we can talk to you over the phone and the only in-person thing we are doing is a quick meet and greet with the animals to ensure it is the right fit," said Kaley Burden, adoption counselor. "So go ahead and make an appointment and we'll send them home with you. We are doing as much online as possible to kind of limit the exposure to people and keep everybody safe."

The Humane Society does still have their slumber party foster program where you can take an animal home for a few days and see if it is the right fit.

They are also trying to start up their 'feed assistance program' again.

"We have noticed a lot of members of the community struggling to provide food for their pets so any brand of food donation would be wonderful," said Mallory O'Neil, communications manager.

The Humane Society is also in need of some everyday items like laundry detergent.

"We are always in need of liquid laundry detergent and bleach any brand is fine those are the two most common items that we run out of and go through a lot. We do a lot of laundry," added Burden.

The Bowling Green/ Warren County Humane Society said they are grateful to the community for all the donations so far.

They have paused their volunteer program for the time being.

For more information on how you can adopt online click here.