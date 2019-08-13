Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport approves new airport manager

It's official -- Susan Harmon has been ratified as the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport's new manager.

Working as the interim manager for the airport since November of 2018, Harmon previously served as Director of Operations.

Since then, Harmon has witnessed and overseen growth and activity at the airport.

"The corporate traffic definitely has increased. Our community is thriving and the airport is essential to allowing the corporations to come into our community," said Harmon.

Tuesday proved to be a busy day. Several military aircraft from New York stopped at the airport for a refuel. Other business jets took off.

"We have lots of industry here in Bowling Green/Warren County and we have lots of corporate jets that use our airport in addition to our general aviators and charter flights as well," said Harmon.

The days prove to hold something different all the time. Some days, she says, they can see 20 planes come through -- others, perhaps only a couple.

Harmon says a goal of hers is to get the community more involved at the airport.

"Some people don't even know that we have an airport, so I would like for all ages to be excited about the airport and to learn more about airplanes and the different possible careers that people can have in aviation," said Harmon.

"Aviation is very fun and exciting; ever-changing. I like to talk to the tenants and the different users of the airport to learn more and more everyday," said Harmon.

She succeeds the previous manager, Rob Barnett, who worked for the airport for over 20 years.

Harmon holds a Masters Degree in Organizational Leadership and a Bachelors Degree in Business and Marketing Education.

"I would like to see some more community involvement here at the airport -- some more aviation awareness for young people and all ages. Aviation is a fun event, and we can have lots of different things to offer," she said.

