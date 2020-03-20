Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport limiting access

The Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport will start limiting access to the airport to aviation users only.

The airport is asking that you refrain from visiting the airport unless you have an aviation-related business.

In an effort to keep the community and the airport employees safe please refrain from coming to the airport unless you have an aviation-related business that you need to attend to.

Their staff can answer any questions over the phone or by email. You can visit their website for staff contacts and emails by clicking here.