Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society receives hefty grant on Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day!!

We often remember getting a gift for our significant others, or our friends, that may include our furry little friends.

On Friday the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society received a hefty gift from the Petco Foundation, totaling $250,000.

The surprise was a part of the more than 10-million dollar investments the Petco Foundation is gifting animal welfare organizations.

The humane society spoke on receiving the gift.

When we found out about it honestly it was a blessing come true because we know it's gonna help us save millions of lives over the next few years and the program it's gonna help the most is our community cat program helping people in the public with the spay/neuter of their pets. The outreach and the ability to save lives it's really unimaginable and I'm so grateful to the Petco Foundation for making that possible. -- Lorri Hare, Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society

"We know that they're doing great work, we know that they're working so hard to save lives day in and day out so we just wanted to be here to say a huge thank you to the staff here who are working so tirelessly to create a better world for pets and the people who love and need them." -- Rachel Webb, Marketing & Events Manager at Petco Foundation

The Petco Foundation has invested over $426 million since 1999 in lifesaving animal welfare.

