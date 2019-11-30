Bowling Green Woman raising funds after family was devastated by the earthquake in Albania

Earlier this week a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the small country of Albania and a Bowling Green women with family in the country has decided to raise awareness about the tragedy that struck in her hometown. This is her story.

"During the early hours of Monday morning Albania , specifically Durrës was hit with a 6 point four magnitude earthquake and my family was in the epic center in the heart of where it started.

So many homes were completely destroyed, many apartments were completely destroyed. My family was also greatly affected. I had four different families living in different houses, with more than 8 or 9 children all under the ages of 14.

Everyone is kind of out in the open right now, some of my family have been able to take in some of my cousins A lot of them are still kind of roaming around.

It's been difficult to have my family just be all over the place. I am very blessed that everyone is safe, and everyone is alive because that is something a lot of families say there has been a lot of casualties and fatalities.

I am just very blessed that my family is alive and well but they are struggling very much with housing, with food, with any type of resources.They don't have any of that, the houses are not safe to go in.

I just urge people to just be thankful for the family that they have here,--for everyone to be safe. Hug your family tightly tonight because you never know what could happen in the morning because my family, they had to leave their houses at 4 o'clock in the morning.

They did not go to sleep that night thinking that they wouldn't be able to have another night in their house. I just urge everyone to please be thankful for your family and donate anything if you can."

Adriana has created a go fund me page to raise funds to help those who were devastated by the earthquake. She plans to travel to Albania next month. to give whatever she can to help those in need. You can find the link to the go fund me page

