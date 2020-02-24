Bowling Green attorney facing federal conspiracy charge

A Bowling Green attorney is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering in federal court.

In a plea deal last year, accused gambler Doug Booth, pleaded guilty to five counts of failure to file federal income tax returns, four counts of money laundering, and one count of transmission of wagering information.

Court documents released ten days ago, say attorney H-Harris Pepper, Junior helped Booth buy into three businesses, using money Booth obtained through illegal gambling, and hiding Booth's involvement in the deals