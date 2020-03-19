Bowling Green attorney tests positive for COVID-19, speaks with 13 News

Updated: Thu 5:00 PM, Mar 19, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- On Wednesday, the first patient in Warren County tested positive for COVID-19.

13 News has learned that the 73-year-old patient is David Broderick of Broderick & Davenport, PLLC.

The Barren River District Health Department is working in consultation with Kentucky Department of Public Health to conduct a case investigation to determine people who may have been in contact with Broderick.

In Kentucky, Gov. Beshear confirms there are 47 cases in Kentucky and two people have died.

 
