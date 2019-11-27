Bowling Green business holds cereal delivery drive for Hope House

Wednesday, Guarantee Pest Control collected boxes of cereal for their cereal delivery drive.

Volunteers gathered at the business to help load up donations and deliver them to Hope House.

They were able to gather over one thousand boxes of cereal for people in the community.

"Each of us doing a little bit, because that is what this is. This is a accumulation of a whole lot of people doing a little bit will help fill those needs," Said Jimmy Blankenship, Owner of Guarantee Pest Control.

This donation will benefit those who are unable to cook during the holidays.