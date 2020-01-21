Bowling Green celebrities paint bowls for charity

Some of Bowling Green's most well known citizens gathered Tuesday to lend a hand and paint some bowls - all for a good cause.

Empty Bowls is a fundraiser to help raise money to combat hunger in the community.

Organizers hosted the celebrity bowl painting day for city and county leaders to show their creative side.

The bowls will be included in a silent auction on February 18, and the money raised will go toward HOTEL INC and Synergy Center through Warren County Schools.

"It's going to be a great night where we are going to come together, get a bowl - get these beautiful bowls that are being made by people throughout our community, auction for these bowls, enjoy a meal together, and celebrate the chance that we have to give back to the community," said Caleb Wheat, Pastor, St. James United Methodist Church.

This is the eighth year for the event.

"This ministry started with a vision that no one should go hungry, that we should be able to provide food for people who can't buy food and the fact that the community comes around it every single year, has shown such incredible support for it every year, it's a blessing as a church to be able to provide that leadership in this area and to know that such a tangible issue in our community is being addressed in really powerful ways," added Wheat.

The empty bowls silent auction will be held at Sloan Convention Center.