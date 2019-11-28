Bowling Green church community teams up to feed 1,400 Thanksgiving meals

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without an extra set of hands in the kitchen, but at State Street United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, it was all hands on deck to execute a growing tradition.

Thursday morning State Street United Methodist and First Christian Church teamed up to serve a warm Thanksgiving meal for those in need.

"Every person that comes in and helps contribute, from the smallest thing to the biggest thing, is really what makes this work," said Ben Lawson, with State Street United Methodist Church. "Its individuals in both churches First Christian and State Street and then people in the community will just reach out to me and want to come in and help in some way."

This year they prepared 1,400 pounds of turkey, 500 pounds of ham, along with Thanksgiving essentials like mashed potatoes, green beans, and dessert.

It's enough to feed 1,400 people though organizers know not everyone can join them at the church, which is why they offer delivery services.

"And we recognize that whether that is a handicap or lack of transportation or they are just too far away," said Lawson.

State Street United Methodist Church and First Christian Church along with dozens of volunteers are serving dine in and delivery Thanksgiving meals this morning. Organizers expect to feed around 1,400 people! @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/ZSe68SNfbR — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) November 28, 2019

Together the church members, volunteers, and community partners make a meal and in return make someone's day.

"So it means a whole lot to us to be able to provide meals at this time of year, to share a meal with somebody, and break bread," said Lisa Howlett, with First Christian Church.

They say the months of preparation are worth it to see those who attend share a smile and a laugh over a warm meal.

"There's no amount of money in the world that can replace that," said Howlett.

Organizers served meals from 9:30 am -12:30 pm and all the leftover food was boxed up and given to their community partners for distribution.

