Bowling Green church gears up for online Easter Sunday service

Churchs across the Bluegrass will be celebrating Easter Sunday in a way they never have before.

Due to a ban against large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 many churches will be providing their Easter Sunday service online.

The First Baptist Church Bowling Green will be pulling out archive videos of their previous Easter services to bring their members music during the service.

"We are going back into the archives and pulling out some Easter music from years ago and so those are being pieced together to give us a great Easter worship celebration," said Jeff Reynolds, Senior Pastor. "Of course I am going to preach a message about the hope of Easter which gives us strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow."

The First Baptist Church Bowling Green will have its Easter Sunday service air on WBKO.