Bowling Green church hosts series on being welcoming to LGBTQ community

First Christian Church in Bowling Green held their third meeting Wednesday of their community enrichment series, as part of their mission to be a welcoming church to the LGBTQ community.

Throughout the month of May, the church hosted the series to talk about what the Bible says regarding homosexuality, and how to have conversations around it.

People share their testimonies and experiences with their faith, along with tools for allies who want to talk about having a welcoming church.

"We're not trying to change other churches, we think that other churches in this town need to be strong. We all need to be strong. And so our point isn't to make everyone believe just like us -- our point is to have a safe space where people can encounter God that might not have another space to do that," said Megan Huston, senior minister of First Christian Church in Bowling Green.

Huston said all people are welcome to the church, regardless of background.