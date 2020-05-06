Bowling Green churches prepare for church members to return

For weeks churchgoers across the Bluegrass have had to pull out their computers and watch Sunday services at home, but that could all change by the end of the month.

Churches around Bowling Green are starting their preparations for when their church members are allowed to walk through their doors again.

Crossland Community Church asked its members on Facebook to complete a survey on how they are feeling about coming back.

"We really wanted to begin to ask the community what are your expectations, what are your feelings, when do you think you'll be back, what do you expect the church to do, what kind of practices do you expect us to have, and it has been extremely enlightening we have had about 600 responses in literally about 4 hours," said Gregg Farrell,

Senior Pastor.

Crossland has not announced its first in-person service and is waiting on occupancy percentage guidelines from the governor.

"At this point, we don't have the exact strategy for the occupancy load," added Farrell. "So what we have done is we have created multi-phased approaches based upon guesstimate of what the percentages of what the occupant load could be. So we have measured every single hallway, classroom, lobby, and auditorium spaces that we have from all the different age categories and we have created a maximum occupant load and based that from 10% to 100%."

Living Hope Baptist Church announced their first in-person service will be on May 24.

They plan on spacing out their members before they even walk through the door.

"So we'll be seating everyother row. We will only be seating in the aisle seats," said Jason Pettus, Senior Pastor. "People will be seated so there is not going to be wandering around trying to find a seat. We will enter through a specific door that will take you to a specific aisle where you will be seated."

Living Hope is recomending its members to wear masks.

"Well that is what we are going to recommend but we are not going to be in a position to police that," added Pettus. "We are providing the guidelines and those are the things we are speaking to but again we are not a policing agent and we are a family of faith so we are gathering as a family and we are going to seek to serve one another."

Governor Beshear said Tuesday that his administration is working with faith leaders on guidance for houses of worship. The guidance has not been issued yet.