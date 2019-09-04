Bowling Green City Schools phasing out plastic water bottles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools are making the effort to be more eco-friendly.
The district is phasing out disposable plastic water bottles and providing refillable water stations.
Each refilling station will have fruit-infused water and is meant to encourage students to carry refillable water bottles.
"Fortunately here at Bowling Green, we are in a position where we can mitigate some costs, with the water bottles for example, and invest that savings into a decomposable tray, which we have switched to, a biodegradable bowl, and a biodegradable cup," said Dalla Emerson, director of Food Service.
This is the first step in developing a district-wide composting program.
Fruit infused water stations! @BGJHS @lightningr Leading the way to a more sustainable approach to healthy choices! @BGISD @BGISDgaryfields pic.twitter.com/0ukfUUWCGy— BGISD Child Nutrition (@DallaEmerson) August 26, 2019