Bowling Green City Schools phasing out plastic water bottles

Bowling Green Independent Schools are making the effort to be more eco-friendly.

The district is phasing out disposable plastic water bottles and providing refillable water stations.

Each refilling station will have fruit-infused water and is meant to encourage students to carry refillable water bottles.

"Fortunately here at Bowling Green, we are in a position where we can mitigate some costs, with the water bottles for example, and invest that savings into a decomposable tray, which we have switched to, a biodegradable bowl, and a biodegradable cup," said Dalla Emerson, director of Food Service.

This is the first step in developing a district-wide composting program.