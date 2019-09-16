Bowling Green city officials attend work session retreat at Sloan Convention Center

Bowling Green city officials met for a special work session retreat at the Sloan Convention Center on Monday.

They discussed a variety of issues and talked about the status of current projects throughout the city. Some of the projects include renovations to downtown Bowling Green, including Fountain Square.

"What we're looking at here today is to get an update on the project downtown in Fountain Square. Where are we? Are we going to be able to meet our November deadline? Make sure all our Christmas events can occur on the square? We're kinda excited. Hopefully everyone will be able to come down for our Christmas event down on the square," said Mayor, Bruce Wilkerson.

The city hopes these continued improvements will help retain and attract new residents.

"I wanna talk about transit, are we getting people to where they need to be. I want to talk about affordable housing, we did a study, the study came back. What are we doing with it? Are we going to act upon the information that we have been provided. I want to talk about minority owned businesses," said City Commissioner, Slim Nash.

The group also talked about the possibility of a new police training academy right here in Bowling Green that is expected to be voted on at the next city commission meeting. BGPD also want the public to know that they're continuing to work on any unsolved murder cases.