Bowling Green community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday morning dozens marched through downtown Bowling Green to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Singing "This Little Light of Mine," the group of around 50 made their way from the Warren County Justice Center to the State Street Baptist Church.

The song seemed almost symbolic, as some would say Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a light in this world.

Organizers say it's his inspiration, which led to the motivation for the people in Bowling Green to celebrate his life.

"We're marching because we are fighting for our freedom, we are fighting for equality and justice for everyone, and until that day happens we are going to keep marching and we are going to keep fighting and we are going to keep showing up to celebrate a man who helped us get to this point," said Ryan Dearbone, a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day planning committee.

Inside State Street Baptist Church multiple speakers reflected on the words of Dr. King and the urgency of keeping his life's mission going.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died April 4, 1968, and here we are 52 years later celebrating his life and legacy," said keynote speaker, Roszalyn Akins.

Organizers say of all the things his life and legacy consisted of, two that stand out are an unwavering need to embrace diversity and the encouragement of education.

"Even though we are diverse and even though our communities have come a long way we've got so much work to do, there are still so many divides of people who don't want to believe that there is a problem with racism, classism, sexism," said Dearbone. "Those people who say that those things don't exist, that's a problem."

During the event, speaker Abraham Williams said, "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift."

Organizers say Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day reminds us all that we can do more.

Dr. King died at the age of 39 when he was fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.