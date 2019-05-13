Bowling Green community is searching for a missing guide dog

Residents in Bowling Green are looking for a missing guide dog in the Briarwood/Cemetery Road area.

A team of over fifteen people began looking for the nine year old yellow lab around six o'clock on Monday, May 13th. The dog's name is "Almanor" and is wearing a white color. She is not however wearing her Guide Dog for the Blind Harness

Her owner, Austin Clark, is blind and has had her over seven years. His contact information can be found on Almanor's white color.

If you find Almanor you are asked to contact the owner Austin Clark by the information provided on the collar.