UPDATE: Bowling Green death investigation on Durbin Drive near Glen Lily Road

The Bowling Green Police Department is working a death investigation.

At 5:50 p.m. on December 31, police were called to check the welfare of a woman lying on the side walk on Durbin Drive near Glen Lily Road.

Officers found 71 year-old Shirley Brince, of Bowling Green, surrounded by a large amount of blood and a wound in her side. Officers provided first aid and called an ambulance. Brince was taken to the hospital were she later died.

Detectives would like to talk to the people in two cars. Detectives believe both of these cars checked on Brince immediately after she fell to the sidewalk. Police say the people in the cars are not suspects, they just need to know what their interactions were with Brince.

Detectives are waiting for autopsy results to determine cause of death.