Bowling Green diner preparing to hand out free Thanksgiving meals

Lisa's 5th Street Diner has been providing free meals on Thanksgiving for three years.

Anyone is welcome to join, where doors open at 11 a.m. and will be serving meals until 1:30 p.m. or until they run out.

"We are feeding anybody that does not have anywhere to go for Thanksgiving. It doesn't matter who you are; if you don't have a place to go we would like you to come down and join us in a friendly atmosphere and have a great meal," said Cliff Parker, the husband of the owner, Lisa.

The diner will be serving up all your Thanksgiving favorites, including turkey, ham, dressing, rolls, dessert and more.

The diner's owners say they do this as a way to say thank you to the community for supporting their business.

"We want to pay back. We have been very fortunate -- the restaurant is doing well and we would like to pay the community back for supporting us for as long as they have," added Parker.

The diner is also collecting donations for Toys for Tots. There is a box right by the front door and toys or monetary donations are accepted.

