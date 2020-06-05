Bowling Green doctors are behind having fans attend outdoor sporting events starting this summer

Americans everywhere love our sports and this summer slowly but surely sports at every level are returning.

Professional sports like the NBA have set a date to return to play, colligate athletes are returning to campus, and high school athletes are allowed to meet with coaches and will begin workouts soon.

But what about the fans? those friends, family, and loved ones that want to see their favorite teams at all levels play.

With the COVID-19 pandemic claiming lives around the world, many people believed fans would not be allowed to attend sporting events at any level to prevent the spread.

But now it seems as if the narrative may be shifting, as more test has become available and the percentage of positive cases continue to drop.

Medical officials here in Bowling Green are optimistic that fans in a limited capacity will be able to attend outdoor sporting events as early as this summer.

"I think if we follow the CDC guidelines and the information that has been put out by various sports organizations that it will be a safe approach and we will be able to get back into a lot of what we want to do and hopefully what we can all do," says Dr. Brian Macy of Graves Gilbert Clinic.

With the return of athletics in South-Central Kentucky, players, coaches, and parents must also remember the importance of social distancing and keeping your hands clean.

"I think its a safe thing, we can't live in a bubble forever and people are starting to realize that. But we also have to realize again this virus is here and is not going to go away any time soon you just have to be diligent and take care of yourself and mainly keeping your hands clean and away from your face that will be the main thing we need to do," says Dr. Michael Campbell of Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

Nothing can be made official here in Kentucky until Governor Andy Beshear signs off on the plan, but the confidence by doctors here in our area should give some hope that Kentuckians will be able to see their favorite teams play in person this year.

