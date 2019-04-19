Bowling Green first responders celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators week

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators week and here locally our first responders are celebrating all those who help our communities in a time of need.

911 dispatchers handle a variety of calls and police tell 13 News, dispatchers are the calm in the storm and the lifeline at the other end of the radio.

Officials said dispatchers are key information providers to first responders.

In Bowling Green, there are more than twenty 911 dispatchers serving the community.

“To be able to focus on them and understand what they deal with because if you’ve ever been in that room when there is a storm going on it’s the definition of just absolutely pandemonium sometimes," said Bowling Green Police Department's Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward.

Donuts and sandwiches are just some of the small "Thank you’s" given to our local dispatchers this week.

Officials said National Public Safety Telecommunicators week also serves as a good time to remind the community of when it is the right time to call 911.

