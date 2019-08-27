Bowling Green foster care agency asking for luggage donations for children

A local foster care agency is asking for your help, one suitcase at a time.

Southern Lanes in Bowling Green is hosting a luggage drive to support StepStone Family & Youth Services.

The agency helps children from all sorts of backgrounds, but many of them have something in common -- an inadequate way to carry their belongings with them.

"A lot of the kids come in with ripped trash bags, things that aren't appropriate for their clothing," said Ashleigh White, the agency's program director. "We just want to make them feel like they have security for their things. You would be so surprised at how excited these kids are just to get luggage for their clothing items."

The agency had just recently run out of luggage, so that's why they decided to do another drive.

There are totes at Southern Lanes on Scottsville Road where you can donate the luggage until the end of September.

The agency will also accept the luggage throughout the year at their center located at 1300 Andrea St., Suite 204, in Bowling Green.

"We just really appreciate any donations given because it really means a lot to the kids and we're just really, really grateful that people would be that generous and think about others in the community," said White.

In addition to the luggage, the drive is also accepting any essentials like toothbrushes and deodorant.