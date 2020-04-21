Bowling Green hires D.G. Sherrill as head basketball coach

A familiar face will roam courtside side for the Bowling Green Purples as the boys head basketball coach. The school has announced the hiring of D.G. Sherrill to return to lead the Purples.

Sherrill returns after resigning in 2017 to accept a position at the district office. He will continue his district responsibilities as he returns to coaching.

Sherrill has 25 years of coaching experience,18 as head coach and 12 of those at Bowling Green High School (307-92). While at BGHS, his teams won 25 or more games in eight seasons and 30 or more games in three seasons.

Under his leadership, Purples basketball won seven 14th district titles and six regional titles.

Additionally, during Coach Sherrill’s tenure, the Purples advanced to four elite eights, three state final fours, one state runner up, and won the only basketball state championship in school history.