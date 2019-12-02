Bowling Green home offers free Christmas light show for the month of December

It is officially the month of December, and which means it is time to get into the spirit of the holidays.

If you are driving down the road and looking for someplace to get into the holiday spirit well there is a home in Bowling Green that is doing a free light show.

When you show up to the home you need to tune your radio to 88.7 FM.

The Christmas lights are going to be shown every night in December from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can back in across from the home at 818 Vance Lane, and just simply enjoy the magic.

On Friday and Saturday nights, there will be a walk-through of the back yard and the front yard. Coffee, hot chocolate, cookies, candy canes, and popcorn are handed out for free at the home.

The homeowners are accepting donations for a local charity, HOTEL INC.