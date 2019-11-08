Bowling Green home-owner wakes up to man standing in their bedroom

A Bowling Green man was arrested early Friday morning on several charges after a home-owner awoke to find him standing in their bedroom.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a prowler on Belgium Court just before 5 a.m.

The report says the home-owner woke up to find 27-year-old Jimmy Bivens standing in their bedroom. The home-owner was able to restrain Bivens with help from a neighbor.

WCSO says Bivens was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. Bivens was charged with burglary, 2nd degree, alcohol intoxication and menacing. He also had an active warrant.