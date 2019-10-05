Bowling Green hosts its third Pride Festival

Bowling Greens Third annual Pride Festival kicked off early Saturday afternoon. Those in attendance included members of the LGBTQ plus community to parents and friends supporting them.

"I think it is super important as a mom to bring my children as much as i can especially those that are of LGBTQ plus orientation in our family which we have two out of seven," said a parent.

"This is the biggest pride festival we've ever had and i am very proud to represent our community in the state legislature I am very proud of the way that our community has come together today to celebrate everybody who lives in our city," said, Patti Minter, (D) State Representative 20th District.

According to those that attended the festival it gave everyone in attendance to freedom to be who they want to be.

"My favorite part about doing drag is because becoming another person, escaping reality for a while cause the world can suck sometimes," said Lily Lane, Drag Queen.

"The self expression as soon as I hit that stage and I hear that music everything all of my insecurities release I love the energy and it is just incredible," said Spectra Cosmos

"I can second that it really is like sometimes whenever I perform I just flip a switch and blackout I don't even know I'm performing,"said Scarlett Mascara

And not everyone at the festival supported the message of love is love.

"Against this abomination, preach love, they need to turn from their wicked ways and turn to the lord Jesus Christ," said a protester

"They don't need special privileges they got all the freedom in the world as you can see right here in these crazy costumes,"added another protester.

Despite Bowling Green not passing a fairness ordinance earlier this year. After the festival a march to city hall took place to show they are not giving up.

"Bowling Green remains the largest city in the commonwealth of Kentucky without discrimination protection for LGBTQ plus folks. Despite a grassroots movement for 20 years here in Bowling Green to pass a fairness ordinance," said Chris Hartman, Executive Director of Kentucky Fairness Campaign.

"And it's past time that Bowling Green passed a fairness ordinance," added Minter.

Members of the community said they will continue to march every year until an ordinance is passed.