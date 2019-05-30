Bowling Green housekeeper wins $1 million with scratch-off ticket

A Bowling Green housekeeper became the Kentucky Lottery's newest millionaire (before taxes) after buying a scratch-off ticket last Friday.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket and won the game’s top prize of $1,000,000.

The lucky winner told Kentucky Lottery officials she likes to buy the number 13 ticket when choosing what ticket to play. “I like the number 13, it’s my lucky number now, for sure.”

The woman said she works long hours as a housekeeper and will now be able to "lighten her load." She chose the cash option amount of $744,000, receiving $528,240 after taxes. She plans to use her winnings on home improvements.

The winning ticket was bought at Speedway located on Broadway in Bowling Green. Speedway will receive a bonus of $7,440 for selling the ticket.