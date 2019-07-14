Bowling Green investigation ongoing in Barren River near walking bridge

Bowling Green Police have been on scene after a report of suspicious activity at the walking bridge on Greenway Trail.

Officials brought a boat to inspect in the water.

The Barren County Dive Team arrived on scene after 10:00 p.m.

We have a reporter on scene and will bring more details as they become available.

Dive team has now arrived at the walking bridge. I’ll keep you updated as I know more. pic.twitter.com/wnUEN4IAdf — Brandon Jarrett 13 News (@Brandon13News) July 15, 2019

Police still on scene at the walking bridge. They have brought a boat and are searching the area. pic.twitter.com/N53yHxQIUD — Brandon Jarrett 13 News (@Brandon13News) July 15, 2019