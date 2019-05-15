Bowling Green is the fastest growing city in Kentucky, how is this population boom going to affect the 2020 census?

Bowling Green is the fastest growing city in the state of Kentucky and this population growth could impact the results of the 2020 census.

Right now, Warren County is the 5th largest county in the state of Kentucky but city officials believe Warren County could move to 4th largest by the time the 2020 census comes around.

13 News sat down with Sue Parrigin and discussed why the census is so important for Warren County.

"About 1000 dollars per individual living in our city comes to Bowling Green/Warren County from federal grants and other types of monies flow to us based on our population," said Parrigin.

Bowling Green is the third largest city in the state of Kentucky and it's clear to see why the city is growing.

"We've seen about 13% growth since 2010. I think that is because one we are the best place to live," Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Maureen Carpenter said. "You have access to interstate 65, directly located between Louisville and Nashville so if you want those bigger markets you have a choice. But then you have that hometown feel."

The U.S. Census Bureau is working with tribal, state and local governments to form Complete Count Committees to encourage a response for the 2020 census.

"Another part of this Complete Count Committee that I'm chairing is to reach the harder to reach populations where it might be a refugee population. They may be here without papers. We need to count them too." said Parrigin.

With Bowling Green being an international hub for refugees and people of migrant status, Sue said there may be fears about responding to the 2020 census.

"We want to assure people that there should be no fear in being counted its only to help our community." said Parrigin.

And if you're a college student living in warren county, you should respond to the census here.

"Whether they live in a dorm or in an apartment, whatever there living situation is we want to count them here in warren county. They aren't eligible to be counted in their hometown because they don't live there for the majority of the year."

You can respond to the 2020 Census online by clicking here.

You can respond by calling 1-800-354-7271.

Click here for more information.