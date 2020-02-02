Bowling Green locals celebrate Super Bowl Sunday

Today is the big day for all football fans out there as the Chiefs and 49ers went head to head in Miami for the 54th Super Bowl.

Fans in Bowling Green gathered at restaurants around town and the 643 Sports Bar and Grill had some specials for sports fans to enjoy while they watch the biggest football game of the year.

Taylor Wells, Assistant manager "oh we really make sure we have a lot of the foods ready to go even more than we normally would for a normal Sunday. Make sure we have plenty of beer and liquor and make sure that we are not going to run out of anything we normally wouldn't on a Sunday.

One local sports fan didn't have his favorite team in the big game but he was still excited to watch all the action.

"I gotta go with the Chiefs but I have a feeling the 49ers are going to win but I have to go for my Chiefs, said George Taylor, fan. "I was tickled to death when the Patriots got beat but I was upset when the Titians got beat but they will be there next year."

What is Super Bowl Sunday without your favorite game-time foods?

"I like the ribs here they got, good food, the people are really nice here working and it is a good atmosphere I like it," added Taylor

As reminder be safe after heading home from your Super Bowl Parties this evening. Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic checkpoints.