Bowling Green man accused of trying to run over his mother

A Bowling Green man was arrested on Monday after allegedly trying to run over his mother.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says when they arrived to a home on Lamplighter Drive, they found Matthew Harr standing over his mother, who was under the bushes next to the garage.

Linda Harr told deputies that her son had assaulted her and attempted to run her over, and that she had to roll under the bush by the garage to avoid being hit. She also told deputies Harr had struck her car and told her he was going to kill her after assaulting her.

According to the report, Linda Harr said her son had been drinking before the incident, and she didn't want him at the home. She had an apparent injury to her left arm and to the left side of her face under her eye, but she refused to go to the hospital.

The report said a neighbor witnessed Matthew Harr beating his mother in the driveway as she was laying on the ground, and that the neighbor saw Harr strike his mother with his backhand. The neighbor also told deputies he heard Matthew Harr state four times that he was going to kill his mother.

Matthew Harr refused to take a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest and taken to Greenview Regional Hospital where deputies say he became belligerent and tried to hit one deputy with his elbow. Harr was placed on the floor and restrained.

According to the citation, a search warrant was obtained for a blood test and the blood was sent to the Kentucky State Police Lab for testing.

Matthew Harr faces several charges including: attempted murder - domestic violence, assault, 4th degree, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 3rd offense.

Matthew Harr was taken to the Warren County Jail.

