Bowling Green man arraigned in slayings of 2 women

A Bowling Green man charged with killing two woman has been arraigned in Warren Circuit Court. 38-year-old Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada appeared in court Monday in the deaths of Deloris Hampton-Stacker and Karen L. Burks.

On December 11, 2018,the Bowling Green Police Department responded to 2108 Rock Creek Dr., Apt. 2, for an unknown trouble call.

When officers arrived they found 62-year-old Deloris H. Stacker and 53-year-old Karen L. Burks dead from an apparent homicide.

On January 22, 2020, the lead detective indicted 38-year-old Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada on two counts of murder. Flores-Jarada is accused of killing both Stacker and Burks.

Flores-Jarada said through an interpreter during the Skype hearing that he could not afford an attorney, and Warren Circuit Judge John Grise appointed public defender James Rhorer.

The judge set a status conference for July 6.