Bowling Green man arrested for several thefts

The Bowling Green Police Department arrested a man in connection to several allegedly stolen items.

On Tuesday, the Bowling Green Police Department received a request to help locate an alleged vehicle used to steal several catalytic converters from Western Kentucky University's campus. Police were able to match the license plate provided to a stolen vehicle. Officers with the department were able to locate the stolen vehicle outside of a residence on Stubbins Street later on Tuesday.

Police made contact with the owners of the residence who told them that they should talk to John Wheatley about the vehicle. Wheatley was located in the backroom of the residence and placed under arrest for an active warrant. Police were able to locate the keys to the stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer in Wheatley's jeans.

Police were able to see a large jack, power tools, and several catalytic converters inside the Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Wheatley is charged with burglary, 3rd degree and several other charges. Wheatley was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.