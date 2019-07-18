Bowling Green man arrested after USPS, police find package of marijuana

Bowling Green Police have arrested a man who they say was picking up a box containing several pounds of marijuana.

Police were notified by a USPS inspector of a suspicious package delivered to the Scottsville Road Post Office.

Warren County Sheriff's Office handler JD Thompson and K9 Kilo were requested, the dog then giving a positive alert.

A warrant was executed, finding the box to contain over 3 pounds of marijuana.

Police say the box was repackaged and Jammal Cooper, of Bowling Green, came to retrieve the package several hours later.

When he was stopped at his car, Cooper allegedly denied the package was his, saying he intended to return it.

Police say Cooper had $380 on his person, which was seized, along with the marijuana.

Cooper was charged with trafficking in marijuana, 8 ounces to 5 pounds.