Bowling Green man arrested after admitting to stealing pastor wife's wallet for drugs

On Sunday, Bowling Green Police were called to New Beginnings Christian Ministries on Stubbins Street.

According to an arrest citation, it was there that police were told a pastor and his wife had been serving the homeless breakfast before their service. During that time, a man was said to have walked into the church, looked around and took his wife's wallet out of her purse.

Police witnessed the theft on the church's surveillance system.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Bradley Hildabrand.

Police searched the area but were unable to find him at the time until when the pastor called later, saying he saw Hildabrand on West 11th and Payne Street.

Police found Hildabrand and said he had trouble keeping balance and had slurred and incoherent speech, among other symptoms of what police say was being under the influence of spice.

Police say Hildabrand admitted to stealing the wallet and took the money to buy food. Hildabrand then told them where police could find it, at which point officers were able to return it to the pastor.

The arrest citation says Hildabrand then said he had used the money from the wallet to buy drugs, and that he had smoked an hour prior to being located by police.

Hildabrand was arrested by Bowling Green Police and charged with purse snatching and public intoxication of a controlled substance. According to the website, the jail also charged him with promoting contraband and possession of synthetic drugs.