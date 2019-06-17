Bowling Green man arrested after pursuit

A Bowling Green man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday after police said he led them on a pursuit.

According to the citation, a Kentucky State Police Trooper was driving on Morgantown Road just before the I-165 exit when they came upon a car that turned onto Willoughby Lane without using a turn signal, then sped away at a high rate of speed almost losing control.

The trooper said they followed the car which then tried to get away. The trooper turned on lights and sirens, but the car, driven by Jamie Mathews, still continued to flee. The citation said Mathews disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Willoughby Lane and Glenn Lily Road, eventually pulling into a gravel parking lot just past Basham Road, where he attempted to flee on foot.

KSP said after being given loud verbal commands while held an gunpoint, Mathews complied and was taken into custody.

According to KSP, Mathews told the trooper he was running because he had a warrant.

Mathews was booked on several charges, including 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and 2nd degree wanton endangerment - police officer.