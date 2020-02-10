BGPD: Man arrested for allegedly inducing a minor to engage in sexual activity

The Bowling Green Police Department say they have arrested 24-year-old

Cody Austin Edwards of Bowling Green after he attempted to engage a minor in sexual activity.

The department says they received a tip indicating Edwards used an app to initiate chats, with other users, to communicate with underage children in a sexual manner.

Edwards was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and is charged with 1 count of using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.



